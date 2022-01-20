Brotherhood Crusade Partners with Airbnb; On-Line Workshops Offered to Earn Extra Income

Written by LAWT News Service

January 20, 2022

Brotherhood Crusade, a longtime, trusted community nonprofit, is teaming up with Airbnb to introduce The Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy.

This program will provide extra income to the South Los Angeles community.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, The Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy will be introduced as a FREE online informational workshop that will walk you through steps to become a host on Airbnb, along with the opportunity to connect with an experienced Superhost.

Action is REQUIRED NOW to register for these workshops by this Friday, January 21, 2022.

See the flyer and/or complete the FREE application, please go to the following link: https://forms.gle/MPdxuEjFvySAZ39F8