13-Year-Old Killed by Stray Bullet in Pasadena; Councilmember John J. Kennedy & other city leaders asking for information regarding heinous crime

Written by LAWT News Service

November 25, 2021

LAWT News Service

A stray bullet struck and killed a 13-year-old boy in his Pasadena bedroom on Saturday evening, police said.

The teenager was killed by the stray bullet on N. Raymond Avenue around 6 p.m. Three to five shots were fired outside his bedroom and at least one struck the boy, police said. There is no information on the suspects or the motive behind the shooting, Lt. Anthony Burgess of the Pasadena Police Department said.

In a statement made to the Los Angeles Times, Stewart Baynes who lives across the street said “We didn’t think anything of it. It wasn’t a loud bang, but just something that made us pause for a second or two,” Baynes said Sunday afternoon. “Then we heard the sirens and knew that it was another shooting. It’s getting to be so damn ridiculous out here. Pasadena is such a small city when you get down to it.”

Police Lt. Bill Grisafe said “It’s unlikely that the teen was the shooter’s intended target”

“We’re not certain of it at this point, but we don’t think that this family was the target,” Grisafe said. “We’re trying to determine who the target was.”

First responders who arrived at the home performed CPR on the teen, who was unresponsive, Burgess said. It was not immediately clear where the teen was shot. He was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Pasadena District 3 Councilmember John Kennedy and hundreds of community residents are now grieving the murder of the 13-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet that flew in a window as the teenager played video games in his bedroom. Earlier that same day Kennedy was hosting his annual Thanksgiving meal where he provides thousands of free Thanksgiving meals to local community residents at Jackie Robinson Park just blocks away from where the murder took place.

“We have lost an innocent life in Pasadena. This life was bright and precious; this young teenager had joy and purpose, and the future belonged to him,” Kennedy said mournfully in a statement Sunday.

The shooting occurred in Kennedy’s council district.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and there are no suspects at this time.

Pasadena Police Chief John Perez said in a statement “We believe that these rounds were not intended for anybody inside that home, but we need more to confirm that,” Chief of Police John Perez said Sunday.

In a public statement, Kennedy addressed the killer.

“To the person who thought so little of all of us to fire a gun in our neighborhood and take this young life: the consequence of your thoughtless action is grief and suffering beyond words. Turn yourself in.”

Kennedy also addressed the community at large and said:

“To anyone who was with him: turn him in. To anyone who knows who he is: turn him in.”

“It does not matter if this man is black, brown or white. It does not matter if he is in a gang or a lone wolf. It does not matter if he is young or old. Turn him in.”

“As diverse peoples and diverse communities, we must stand up and stand together. Justice must be done; it is up to us to speak out and not remain silent.”

“If you know something, say something. Turn him in and end this madness.”

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)- 744-4241 or report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Pasadena has seen a severe increase in gang violence and shootings over the past several months. Last December, three people were shot and one was killed at Villa-Parke Community Center, Just a block away, a person was shot at a Halloween party in October, and earlier this month, a 36-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting about a mile away.

Just two weeks ago city leaders and the Police Department held an emergency community meeting in response to the string of shootings. Police told a crowded auditorium at Robinson Park Community Center that the shootings appeared to be gang-related.