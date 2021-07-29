Councilman Curren Price Establishes $1 Million Emergency Relief Fund for Victims of the South LA Fireworks Blast

Written by LAWT News Service

July 29, 2021

LAWT News Service

On Wednesday, July 21, L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price unveiled details of a $1 Million emergency relief fund that will help District 9 victims of the LAPD fireworks explosion. The initiative draws from Price’s $21 million Reimagining Public Safety dollars and will provide immediate relief to impacted individuals and families.

The new program, established by Councilman Price, will go toward providing longer-term housing for individuals who have been displaced due to home repairs from broken windows to plumbing and other structural repairs; and financial assistance in the amount of $10,000 for 25 pre-identified, severely impacted households.

“We don’t have time for bureaucracy; we need to cut through the red tape for the sake of the victims,” said Councilman Price. “As my District reels from the reckless damage done, my focus remains steadfast on sustaining residents and lifting up the victims in their time of need.

I am determined to help the affected families get back on their feet.”

The June 30 explosion on the 700 block of East 27th Street sent 17 residents and law enforcement officers to the hospital, displaced 75 neighbors, damaged dozens of homes and cars on the block, and financially affected 13 businesses.

The Councilmember added that Team Price has been working around-the-clock to make sure the victims feel supported. Price’s office has led efforts to secure housing, clothing, personally delivering meals and organizing food distributions, as well as purchasing furniture and refrigerators.

Most recently, Councilman Price’s office was able to transition 29 households into first-class, high quality, longer-term corporate apartments with a kitchen and laundry facility in each unit.

“As we move toward recovery, my community has proven their resiliency,” said Price.

“They have been tried and tested, and they don't need another apology. They want action from their government, and they want it now!”

If you are a victim of the LAPD fireworks explosion and are in need of assistance, contact the VCN YouthSource Center at the 28th Street YMCA at (213) 486-8137 or visit www.lacity.org/27thStreet.

To get in touch with Councilmember Price’s District Office, please call (323) 846-2651.