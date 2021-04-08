Waters Statement on Passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings

Written by LAWT News Service

April 08, 2021

LAWT News Service

This week, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, issued the following statement following the death of Congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida.

“I am saddened by the passing of my longtime friend and colleague, Congressman Alcee Hastings, who was a vibrant Member of Congress that was dedicated to public service and doing good on behalf of his constituents.

Congressman Hastings was not only a talented legislator, but a brilliant lawyer who lived a distinguished life of service. When I think of Congressman Hastings, I think of someone who absolutely loved coming to work every day for his community, and I take solace in the fact that they so deeply loved him back.

“First elected to Congress in 1992, Congressman Hastings’ work in the Congress is extensive and he took great pride in that. Rising to the role of Dean and Co-Chairman of the Florida Delegation, he sought out any opportunity that would allow him to better serve not only his constituents, but all Floridians. As Vice Chair of the Committee on Rules, he was extremely well versed on the Committee’s issues and he will undoubtedly be remembered as a strong Democrat who gave tremendous support to other Democrats who came before the Committee.

“Congressman Hastings was the kind of person who came to work and got the job done, and – not to mention, he did it in style, too. Over the years, I noticed that he would match his ties and socks, and when I would see him, I would always comment on his outfit and his skill for coordinating colors. In the midst of it all, we always found the time to share in laughter and joy and I will miss that dearly.

“To the Congressman’s family, friends, and beloved community, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences. During this difficult time, let us find peace in the extraordinary life he lived and the incredible amount of good he did.”