Local Workers and Local Labor Unions Unite in Support of Heather Hutt for California’s 54th Assembly District; In a time when African American women are fighting for a voice in Sacramento, local labor unions say Heather Hutt is the leader we need in Sacra

Written by LAWT News Service

April 08, 2021

LAWT News Service

Heather Hutt comes from a working-class family in the Leimert Park neighborhood, right off of Crenshaw Blvd. She is a single mother who has raised three sons on her own and has worked her entire life towards a better life for her community.

Now, Heather Hutt, the former State Director for Senator Kamala Harris, is looking to bring her hard work, drive and determination to Sacramento. Now local unions, labor leaders and those members who Hutt wants to represent in Sacramento have all started aligning in support of Hutt, the front runner seeking to replace now, Senator Sydney Kamlager Dove, in the 54th Assembly.

Local Unions including the International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 12, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 18, the Ironworkers Local 433, the United Association Local 761 Plumbers and Steamfitters, LIUNA Local 300 and the United Association Local 250 Refrigeration Fitters and Steamfitters have all aligned to endorse Heather Hutt for the Assembly.

Hutt has always been committed to working for and with local labor unions and for the benefit of working-class families. She has been working with and volunteering her entire life with organizations such as Brotherhood Crusade and SEIU 2015 at their recent Black History Day Food Give a Way on Crenshaw, and has always been a union supporter, advocate and ally.

“Heather Hutt is the clear labor candidate for Assembly District 54. Through her work as the Statewide Director for then-Senator Kamala Harris and in the State Legislature, Heather has proven herself dedicated to safeguarding and uplifting the rights of workers across the state of California. We need Heather in Sacramento standing with working families in the fight for critical relief and to protect our wages and benefits. International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12 is proud to endorse Heather for Assembly and looks forward to helping her get elected,” stated Political Director Matt Gaines.

“IBEW Local 18 is made up of thousands of essential workers that provide safe delivery of clean water and reliable power for millions of Angelenos. For our members and their families, it’s critical to have representation from voices that have a dedicated track record of protecting our wages, our rights, and our safety, time and time again. Heather Hutt has fought for working Californians throughout her career in public service, and we’re extremely confident she will continue to fight for us in Sacramento. IBEW Local 18 is excited to support Heather’s campaign for State Assembly District 54,” stated Brian D’arcy Business Manager

“Iron Workers Local 433 are proud to endorse Heather Hutt for State Assembly. We know she will be a champion for good union jobs, infrastructure investments, protecting our healthcare and ensuring our members can retire with dignity. We are with Heather 100%,” stated President Piedmont Brown

“Especially in this unprecedented time, it’s critical we elect more proven champions of working families to the State Legislature to defend and expand protections for workers statewide. That’s why the members of UA Local 761 are proud to endorse Heather Hutt for the 54th Assembly District. For years, Heather has been a dedicated leader on behalf of working people, fighting to improve wages and conditions for hard-working Californians. We’re with Hutt,” stated Greg Lewis UAL 761 business managers.

“The working men and women of UA Local 250 Steamfitters-Refrigeration are proud to give Heather Hutt our strong support and endorsement, because she’s been a forceful leader on behalf of working people. As a public servant, Heather worked tirelessly to improve wages and working conditions for the hard-working people of California, as well as ensuring working men and women had the resources and PPE they needed during the COVID-19 crisis. Heather Hutt’s experience and proven track record are unrivaled in the race for 54th District, and we’re excited to support her campaign.” Stated PAC Chairman Rudy Rodriguez.

“Heather Hutt’s experience and qualifications are unrivaled in the 54th Assembly District Race. She’s been a forceful leader on behalf of working people, fighting to increase access to affordable healthcare, invest in infrastructure that improves our working conditions, wages and benefits. That’s why the men and women of LiUNA 300 are proud to stand with Heather Hutt for State Assembly” stated Sergio Rascon LiUNA Local 300 Business Manager.

The overwhelming majority of community and political leaders see Heather Hutt as the candidate most qualified to replace Kamlager-Dove in the Assembly in a state of over 40 million people, but the lack of African American female representation is eerily scarce with only Autumn Burke in the Assembly and Sydney Kamlager-Dove in the Senate. “We need a voice for working families, for women and for those in need of real help as we try and overcome the devastation of the pandemic. Heather Hutt is that voice, that women with the experience, knowhow and understanding of the issues that can bring real leadership to Sacramento.