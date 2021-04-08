Congressional Black Caucus Mourns the Passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings

Written by LAWT News Service

April 08, 2021

LAWT News Service

The Congressional Black Caucus is heartbroken and mourns the loss of our colleague and brother Congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida, a fearless fighter for his District and the people he loved and served as a lawyer, federal judge, and senior Member of the Florida Congressional Delegation. Alcee was a pioneer and leading voice in the fight for civil and voting rights.

First elected in 1992, Alcee Hastings was a longtime Member of the powerful House Committee on Rules and a strong voice within the CBC where he sat in “his seat” rarely missing meetings. Congressman Hastings never forgot where he came from and continued to fight up until his last breath. Diagnosed with Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer in 2018, Alcee brought his same indomitable fighting spirit to his battle against that devastating illness.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty said on behalf of the CBC, “While we mourn the loss of our brother, his life and legacy will continue to be a part of our power and our message and will serve as a motivation for those who will follow in his footsteps - as leaders, fighters and advocates who represent the best of what our nation has to offer. Although there are no words to ease the sadness we are now feeling, there is solace in the remembrance of having been touched by such a giant. May his memory serve as a comfort to his loved ones and those who join us in mourning his passing. Rest well our dear brother...we’ll take it from here.”