Rainbow PUSH Coalition, PUSH Excel and Citizen Education Fund presents ‘The Journey Continues As We Mold The Future’ A Virtual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., Stacey Abrams, Chairman of African American Studies,

Written by LAWT News Service

January 21, 2021

LAWT News Service

Civil Rights Icon Rev. Jesse. L. Jackson, Sr., The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, PUSH Excel and Citizenship Education Fund hosted its first virtual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration Monday, January 18, 2021 honoring the momentous

Inauguration of the incoming Biden-Harris Administration with history being made with the first woman of color, Vice President, Kamala Harris.

This year's theme is "The Journey Continues As We Mold The Future."

The celebration highlighted video clips of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. and featured a Round-table Discussion with a distinguished panel including Dr. Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., Princeton University Professor of African American Studies; Montgomery, Alabama Mayor, Steven Reed; and Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight founder and voting rights activist.

During the virtual MLK celebration, Awards and acceptance speeches were presented to recognize honorees including Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, and Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

"This day is just one day the nation celebrate Dr. King. But we live each day Dr. King’s dream.

Dreams must be free to fly. We follow in Dr. Kings footsteps by keeping hope alive,” said Rev. Jackson, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

"I'm hopeful and excited that we have strong leadership now ... Biden’s selection of cabinet members are the most diverse in history; they're diverse and qualified. As the first women of color to serve as vice president, Kamala Harris, will continue to prove Dr. King’s dream remain a reality," said Rev. Jackson.

“The tension today is very much like it was in 1968. You have a lot of violence, the King was killed that year on April 4th...we had to carry on...as people are celebrating around the country, I want them to keep in mind the kind of meaning that he put to this work.”

"When Dr. King was alive, he did not live long enough to witness the fruits of much of his labor, in terms of the election of African Americans to the United States Congress, election of African American mayors in the cities where he worked and launched a number of campaigns," said Rev. Janette Wilson, National Executive Director for Rainbow PUSH FOR EXCELLENCE and senior advisor to Rev. Jackson.

“Like Montgomery, like Birmingham, like Atlanta, where he had his home base.

And, like D.C., where he gave the historic speech at the March on Washington in 1963.

Dr. King's legacy continues as Rainbow PUSH and Reverend Jackson keep the dream alive as leading voices in the historical and present day fight surrounding civil, social and political justice and equality.“

Other highlights of the MLK celebration included remarks from CK Hoffler, president, National Bar Association; Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., a theologian and civil rights activist, a musical salute to Dr. King from the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Detroit Youth Choir who offered a tribute for the ages.