Coalition of Los Angeles Interfaith Leaders Hold Press Conference in Support of Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Written by LAWT News Service

October 22, 2020

LAWT News Service

This week, A coalition of interfaith clergy held a press conference in support of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat who represents part of the Los Angeles area and South Bay, following recent online attacks by her political opponents. The event was held at the Citizen for Waters Campaign Headquarters at 2851 West 120th Street in Hawthorne, CA.

A group of prominent pastors and faith leaders were in attendance, including Rev “J” Edgar Boyd (Pastor, First African Methodist Episcopal Church, Los Angeles), Rev. John E. Cager, III (Pastor of Ward African Methodist Episcopal Church, Los Angeles), Bishop Noel Jones (Senior pastor City of Refuge Church, Gardena), Pastor William D. Smart Jr (President and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) of Southern California), Dr. D. Najuma Smith-Pollard (Pastor of Word of Encouragement Community Church, Los Angeles, and Program Manager of the USC Cecil Murray Center for Community Engagement) and Rev. K.W. Tulloss (President of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Los Angeles and Southern California). Pastor Shane B. Scott (Senior pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, Watts) lead the press conference.

Congresswoman Waters is considered by many to be one of the most powerful women in American politics today. She has gained a reputation as a fearless and outspoken advocate for women, children, people of color and the poor. Elected in November 2018 to her fifteenth term in the U.S. House of Representatives with more than 70 percent of the vote in the 43rd Congressional District of California, Congresswoman Waters represents a large part of South Los Angeles including the communities of Westchester, Playa Del Rey, and Watts.

Rep. Waters has recently been attacked online by opponents who have attempted to defame her character and discredit the positive impact she has made across her district.

“On behalf of this group of leaders, I want to affirm our support for Congresswoman Waters and condemn the actions of those attempting to discredit her decades-long history of improving lives in our communities,” said Pastor Scott. “She should be celebrated for the work she has done in Watts and across her district and the country. We applaud her for continuing to raise her voice and we remain unwavering in our support of her public service.”

About Pastor Shane B. Scott

Pastor Shane B. Scott is the senior pastor of the Macedonia Baptist Church – a 112-year-old historic landmark in Los Angeles. He has been serving the Watts community since his arrival in 2011 from Fresno, Calif. Under his leadership and vision, the church has increased its membership and become a strong voice for the advancement of social justice in transforming the quality of life for its community.

Pastor Scott advances the issue of equality and inclusion as the founder and CEO of the Macedonia Community Development Corporation (MCDC). In addition to the MCDC’s focus on economic empowerment, health and wellness and the welfare of children, the organization proactively organizes to strengthen the political power of the African American community.

He is a sought-after speaker for various political forums, town halls, workshops and conferences. Pastor Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Stillman College, a historically black college and university (HBCU) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as well as a master’s degree in divinity from the American Baptist Seminary of the West in Berkeley, Calif.