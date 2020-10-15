Garcetti Says Trick-or-Treating Discouraged This Year But Not Banned

Written by Eric Heinz

October 15, 2020

By Eric Heinz

City News Service

Mayor Eric Garcetti said today people should not participate in traditional Halloween trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but didn't issue a ban on it.

“Halloween gatherings, events or parties with people outside your household are not (permitted),” Garcetti said during his COVID-19 update from City Hall.

“Even if they happen outdoors, carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions are not allowed either. Door-to- door trick-or-treating is not recommended as it makes social distancing nearly impossible.”

Garcetti said Los Angeles is following the county's COVID-19 health directives, which have not banned trick-or-treating.

“I think we can appreciate it would be a very difficult thing to (ban trick-or-treating) across the city of 4 million, but we're hoping – just like with masks, just like with physical distancing, just like washing your hands and everything else – that people won't,” Garcetti said.

The Beverly Hills City Council voted on Tuesday to ban trick-or-treating.

“As a father I know how disappointing this is for our children, but we can come up with creative ways, whether it's hiding candy in our backyard or figuring a way to make great art together, dressing up inside our household, create your own tradition this year, but create one that is safe,” Garcetti said.

Garcetti also said he issued an executive directive Wednesday allowing Los Angeles schools to submit plans for reopening with social-distancing and safety guidelines for when they are permitted to reopen for in-person learning.

Garcetti said the plans can be submitted to the Planning Department for consideration.

“These campuses will now be able to submit temporary operating plans to make sensible changes to advance health and safety during this pandemic, including changing their drop off and pickup times, adjusting their hours of instruction and shifting the way they use indoor and outdoor spaces,” Garcetti said.

Other details of the executive directive were not immediately available.

Garcetti said although schools can submit plans, the decision to reopen remains with the county's Department of Public Health, even if the state permits the county to reopen them.

Mayor Eric Garcetti (Screenshot)