Senators Bradford and Skinner Respond to NCAA’s Announcement on Name, Image, and Likeness

April 30, 2020

LAWT News Service

April 30, 2020

Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) released the following statements regarding the NCAA Board of Governors’ announcement today on, “supporting rule changes to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics.”

“I commend the NCAA governing board in their decision to allow college athletes the opportunity to monetize their name, image and likeness through sponsorships and endorsements,” said Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena). “This is an issue that has been long debated and its time has come. SB 206, the Fair Pay to Play Act, by no means changes the amateur status of college athletes. Despite being on full scholarship, many of these athletes still suffer from food insecurity and lack the necessary resources to thrive academically.”

“Today, after California and states across the country put the ball in their court, the NCAA has taken a step in the right direction. College athletes are on their way to making money off their name, image, and likeness — just like all other Americans can,” said Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley).

“The devil will be in the details,” continued Senator Skinner. “Yet no matter how you cut it, this represents a landmark change. A year ago, no one would have expected the NCAA to move definitively toward giving college athletes their NIL rights. California launched a tidal wave, with more than two dozen states joining the cause to give student athletes their NIL rights. I urge states to press forward with their plans and keep the pressure on the NCAA. I also look forward to closely examining the NCAA’s decision and monitoring the steps it takes going forward. Pressure from states and the public will help ensure the NCAA does the right thing — and crosses the finish line to fully give college athletes the same rights that all other Americans enjoy.”

Their responses follow an early morning announcement from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The issue of whether student athletes should be able to receive endorsements and have the ability to earn money from sales through items such as jerseys or bobble heads has been a charged debate for years. However, there are some caveats inside the Board’s recommendations, which are weaker than California’s law. One such guideline states that athletes could not use logos or trademarks from their school in endorsements. The board’s recommendations will now move to a rule-making process inside the three divisions of the NCAA. The new rules are expected to be adopted by January 2021 in order to take effect at the start of the next academic year.

Last year, Bradford and Skinner jointly authored Senate Bill 206, known as the Fair Pay to Play Act. This groundbreaking legislation becomes operational in 2023 and gives California student athletes the right to their name, image, and likeness, allowing them to earn money from sponsorships, endorsements, and other activities.