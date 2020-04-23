Rev. Al Sharpton Condemns Social Media Post by President Trump about Former President Barack Obama’s Endorsement of Joe Biden

Written by LAWT News Service

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharp­ton is blasting the social media post made by President Trump on Mon­day that tweeted an altered video made into a meme showing former President Barack Obama and other men watching a video of Joe Biden.

According to Rev. Al Sharpton: “In the middle of a pandemic, when the nation grieves and mourns the lives of thousands gone too soon, Trump continues his dereliction of duty and posts a racist mocking video of Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

While Blacks are dying at disproportionate numbers, to be mocked by the President, is pouring salt on open wombs. This is intolerable and disgraceful. The President should immediately remove this post and apologize to the nation.”