NAACP Hosts Urgent Tele-Town Hall to Discuss Inequity for Black Americans Amid COVID-19

Written by Olivia Jade Khoury

April 09, 2020

The NAACP hosted an urgent virtual press conference on Tuesday, April 7 to discuss the alarming rates of coronavirus infection and fatalities that Black Americans are disproportionately experiencing across the country. Executives of NAACP congregated to create space and discuss how to advocate and call on elected officials to provide the data that African Americans need to ensure an equitable treatment within the Black community.

“The disparities we are seeing in sickness and death among Black Americans around the country are shocking,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP.

“Everywhere we look, the coronavirus is devastating our communities. We urgently call on our elected leaders to ensure we are tested, treated, and protected to prevent further spread of this horrible disease and more loss of life in our communities.”

In areas like Chicago and Louisiana, where the Black population is more than 30%, recent statistics showed that roughly 70% of COVID-19 deaths occurred among blacks, even though they are a minority in both areas. Likewise, in Michigan, state health officials have reported that approximately 33% of COVID-19 cases are within the Black community. Upon opening the call, President and CEO Derrick Johnson proclaimed that disproportionate deaths of African Americans are a structural problem: the lack of access to resources, discriminatory practices in health care, and overall neglect of the Black community is catching up due to the pandemic.

“It is important for us as NAACP to continue to raise the question of equity. These are shocking numbers. This shows the lack of Equity, this exposes the structural deficits that we've all known about.”

Time and time again, we've seen how structural inequities lead to inequities in health and wellbeing for the Black community. Dr. Marjorie Innocent, NAACP Director of Health, expounded on the affect of Coronavirus due to the increased risk of complications from hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory illnesses and heart disease amongst African Americans. Broad access to testing has still not been established, leaving many in our cities vulnerable and without awareness.

Coronavirus is not only a health crisis but an economic crisis, with Black Americans being at the crux of the affects. During the call, Marvin Owens, Senior Director, NAACP Economic Department, shed light on how the NAACP is advocating for economic equity not only for individuals but for the entity of Black businesses.

“Things like canceling of student debt - all of these things are things we should be advocating for that should be we are advocating for to make sure that these are the kinds of things are going to help our community to begin to weather this economic storm because it's not just coming, it's already here.”

The last piece of legislation ­providing a stimulus package for Americans, according to Marvin, was “woefully inadequate on small business efforts”. Companies and small businesses were not focused in on the last piece of legislation; advocating for Black business, whether small or corporatized, to elected officials will be the next step for NAACP.

“The question that's confronting us today, are we going to leave a significant part of our population stranded and forced to face this pandemic, without the necessary support that all citizens, particularly citizens who pay taxes, deserve?”

By urgently partnering with other Black organizations and calling on elected officials, the NAACP is organizing for equity, health, and social welfare. The NAACP and National Medical Association are scheduled to meet virtually and discuss medical advice for community members. President Derrick Johnson stressed the importance of collaborative, communicative efforts within the community across the country in order for progression to be made.