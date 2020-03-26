FBI, DOJ, Local Authorities Crack Down on Virus Scams

Written by City News Service

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said today that although the utility's customer service centers are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, customers can still pay bills through various methods.

The DWP's website, ladwp.com, can still accept payments. Customers can also leave a payment with their bill stub in drop boxes outside the shuttered service centers, and cash payments are still accepted through this method. A receipt will be mailed to customers who make cash payments.

People can also pay by phone by calling 1-877-697-2939 or by mailing a check or money order payment (no cash) with a bill stub to LADWP Payments, PO Box 30808, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0808.

Customers who are experiencing a financial hardship and need help making payments can sign up for payment plan programs; enrollment is available at the DWP website.

Residents should pay their utility bills if they are able but DWP officials stressed that the utility will not shut off service for non-payment during the emergency declaration. Customers who receive a disconnection notice in the mail should disregard it, they said.

DWP will also not charge late payment fees at this time.

Various customer programs have been suspended until further notice, including program outreach, enrollments, installations, inspections and workshops.

DWP staff and program contractors are working to call customers with existing appointments to advise them of the temporary suspension of in-person services. They will offer to call the customers back once program services have resumed to reschedule appointments.

All customer program websites and outgoing voicemails will be updated to reflect this information.

DWP said it will continue to accept rebate submissions for various programs, but customers should expect a delay in rebate processing times.