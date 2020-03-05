Rep. Waters & Lomita STEAM Magnet Celebrate Read Across America Day

Written by LAWT News Service

Over the past several years, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43) has joined the faculty, staff, parents, and students of Lomita STEAM Magnet Elementary School to celebrate National Read Across America Day, which is formally recognized on March 2nd, the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

This year, Rep. Waters visited several classrooms where she read Dr. Seuss’ famous book, “Green Eggs and Ham,” and discussed the importance of reading with students.

Rep. Waters also joined the morning assembly where she presented a certificate to the Lomita STEAM Magnet PTA for their dedication to students in our community, and acknowledged Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) 7th Board District Member, Dr. Richard Vladovic, who will retire this year after more than 50 years of service to LAUSD students.