Harris Grills DHS Acting Secretary, Secures DHS Commitment to Reveal DACA Contingency Plans

March 05, 2020

U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-CA), a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, on Wednesday secured a commitment from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf that DHS would provide the committee with all ICE plans regarding the possible rulings in the Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California case currently pending in the Supreme Court of the United States.

In her questioning of Wolf, Harris pressed for answers on deporting DACA recipients, who know no other home and contribute to their communities. Wolf claimed DHS does not plan to deport DACA recipients, rather the focus will be on removing criminals.

“What I’m trying to understand is this – there are many organizations out there right now who have as their business to concern themselves with the wellbeing of immigrants, who are very concerned and making contingency plans based on what the Supreme Court might rule. I find it hard to believe that your agency is not also making contingency plans around what might be 3 to 4 scenarios in terms of what the Supreme Court would rule. Are you telling me that you don’t have any contingency plans?” Harris asked.

“No, I’m not saying that,” responded Wolf. “I’m saying that our focus will remain on removing criminals from our community.”

“Can you share with this committee your contingency plans based on what might be the Supreme Court ruling?” Harris asked.

“I will go back to ICE and we will look at that, yes,” responded Wolf.

“And can you have that to us by the end of next week please? Harris asked.

“Let me check– let me confer with ICE,” responded Wolf. “I have not seen those contingency plans personally, so let me look with ICE and review those – and we’ll get those up.”

“And you’ll get those to the committee?” Harris asked.

“We will get those to the committee,” responded Wolf.

