Harris: “The Senate Trial of Donald Trump Has Been a Miscarriage of Justice”; U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday delivered a speech on the floor of the United States Senate announcing that she will vote to convict President Donald Trump on

Written by Sen. Kamala Harris

February 06, 2020

Highlights from Harris’ remarks:

• When the framers wrote the Constitution they didn’t think someone like me would serve as a United States Senator. But, they did envision someone like Donald Trump being president of the United States. Someone who thinks that he is above the law and that rules don’t apply to him. So, they made sure our democracy had the tool of impeachment to stop that kind of abuse of power.

• Unfortunately, a majority of United States senators – even those who concede that what Donald Trump did was wrong – are nonetheless going to refuse to hold him accountable. The Senate trial of Donald Trump has been a miscarriage of justice.

• When the American people see the president acting as though he is above the law, it understandably leaves them feeling un-trustful of our system of justice, distrustful of our democracy. When the United States Senate refuses to hold him accountable, it reinforces that loss of trust in our system.

• There will be moments in time and history where we experience incredible disappointment, but the greatest disappointment of all will be if we give up. We cannot ever give up fighting for who we know we are, and we must always see who we can be unburdened by where we have been. That is the strength of our nation.

• After the Senate votes today, Donald Trump will want the American people to feel cynical. He will want us not to care. He will want us to think that he is all powerful, and we have no power. But we’re not going to let him get away with that. We’re not going to give him what he wants. Because the true power and potential of the United States of America resides not with the president, but with the people. All the people.