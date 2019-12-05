Woman Killed in Crash ID’d’; Two Boys in Serious Condition

Written by City News Service

Two boys remained hospitalized today in serious condition with injuries they suffered in a two-car crash in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles, while authorities identified the woman in their car who died at the scene, authorities said today.

The woman identified as Felicita Lemus, 52, of Los Angeles, said coroner's Investigator Kristy McCracken.

The crash occurred at 11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Colden Avenue, at McKinley Avenue, said Sgt. B. Peterson of the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Division.

A man driving a car eastbound on Colden ran a stop sign and broadsided a car that was northbound on McKinley on the left, Peterson said.

Paramedics worked to free the woman and two children from the wreckage, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The two boys, age 11 and 12, were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Peterson said. The relationship of the victims was not clear, she said.

The other driver remained at the scene and there were no signs he was driving impaired, Peterson said.

The investigation was ongoing, the sergeant said.