L.A. County Renews $10,000 Reward in Unprovoked Westmont Fatal Shooting

November 28, 2019

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors renewed a $10,000 reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever gunned down a 42-year-old man in an unprovoked attack in the unincorporated Westmont area last summer.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas recommended extending the reward, which was set to expire Dec. 1 but will now be available for at least another 90 days.

Investigators say Corey Devaughn Pickett was visiting a friend about 11:30 p.m. on July 12 in the 1000 block of West 94th Street, near Vermont Avenue and the border with Los Angeles, when his brother drove up in a new Maserati.

When Pickett and his friend went out to the driveway to check out the luxury car, a four-door sedan coming from Budlong Avenue made an abrupt stop and two young men jumped out and fired about 20 rounds at the men.

Pickett was struck by eight bullets and died at the scene. His friend took a bullet in the back, but the wound was not life-threatening, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading east on 94th Street toward Vermont Avenue and out of view.

None of the three men who were fired on had any gang affiliation, but investigators believe the gunmen were gang members, according to Ridley-Thomas.

Pickett is survived by his mother, brother and adult daughter.

Ridley-Thomas urged anyone with more information on the killing to call sheriff's homicide Detectives Esteban Soliz and Domenick Recchia at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.