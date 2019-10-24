Lydia Harris Takes Back Her Power; Harris calls for an investigation of the case that bankrupted Suge Knight and Death Row Records.

Written by Saybin Roberson

October 24, 2019

By Saybin Roberson

Contributing Writer

October 14, 2019, Lydia Harris held a press conference outside of The Los Angeles Superior Courthouse to address the judicial system. The press conference called for an investigation in a crusade to be known as “ Thieves in the Temple of Justice.”

In 2005, a $107 million judgment against Marion “Suge” Knight and Death Row Records ultimately bankrupted the legendary record label and its owner. The massive takedown was conducted by attorney David Casselman of the Wasserman Firm, who used Harris in his scheme to extort Knight.

September 20, 2019, a judge voided the massive payout after Harris filed a motion citing issues with just the methods of which her lawyers won the case.

As of recently, Harris and Knight have joined forces to fight against the judicial system that tore apart the label and ended an era in Hip-Hop.

“Money is said to be the root of all evil; over the past two decades I, Lydia Harris, have experienced just that,” she said in a statement. According to Harris and her lawyer, Dermont Givens, she has yet to receive any payment from the judgment. Meanwhile, Casselman and the Wasserman Law Firm received multiple payments over the years.

“So sad that I have had to struggle to put my daughter through college, but the firm has probably, comfortably, put multiple children through great colleges,” Harris continues, “Just not fair!”

Givens and Harris have now called for an investigation of the Bar Association, The Council on Judicial Performance, and the FBI to hold the firm and its lawyers accountable for years of corruption.

Nearly 20 years ago Harris sued Knight and Death Row Records alleging she owned 50 percent of the label. Harris and her husband, Michael “Harry-O” Harris helped fund the label as a startup. In 2005, Harris, who was represented by Wasserman, Casselman and more at the time was awarded a large sum of money. Knight was represented by Givens according to court documents.

To date, both parties have now agreed and joined forces, understanding they were just characters in a large scale plan to obtain the $107 million.

“A $107 million judgment was awarded to Lydia Harris. That judgment bankrupted Mr. Knight. All the lawyers got paid exorbitant fees. Lydia Harris did not get one penny,” Givens emphasized at the press conference.

“This is a much bigger story than Suge Knight and Death Row Records,” Harris explained. “This is about how the system treats women who want to be part of the game. It’s about women’s empowerment and “The Me Too” movement. It’s about what happens when you are “Married to the Game.”

Although Knight is currently incarcerated, he was represented by Steve Whitney and singer and entrepreneur, Ray J. Whitney read Knights statement, “After a long journey, I am grateful for the courts ruling confirming the truth that my company Death Row Records, was fraudulently and illegally stolen from me.”

“We were pioneers that changed music, lifestyles, and culture. The time is now for honesty to prevail,” he says in his statement. “This will be the first of many new revelations that will change history.”