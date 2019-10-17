L.A. City Council Moves Forward with Moratorium on “No-Fault” Evictions; Before AB 1482 Takes Effect in January

Written by LAWT News Service

October 17, 2019

LAWT News Service

On Oct. 15, the City Council took swift and bold action to come to the aid of thousands of tenants facing massive rent increases by approving a motion co-introduced by Councilmembers Curren Price and Mitch O’Farrell to ban “no-fault” evictions.

Gov. Gavin Newson earlier this month signed the Tenant Protection Act of 2019 (Assembly Bill 1482), which prohibits rent gouging and arbitrary evictions. The new law offers much-needed rental protections to millions of Californians but not until Jan. 1, 2020. Most recently, there has been a surge in calls and inquiries to the City of Los Angeles from community advocates and tenants reporting sudden eviction notices.

“We have heard horrific stories of landlords taking unconscionable measures to fight against AB 1482 in the worst way possible: by trying to evict tenants who did nothing wrong,” said Councilmember Price. “This is an issue that heavily impacts my District. Currently, my Office is working with dozens of individuals on the verge of losing their homes after their rent hiked more than 150 percent within the last year alone.

This includes: a senior citizen on Section 8, a City of LA employee and her family, and a grandmother living with her granddaughter and great granddaughter who is exhausting her life savings just to cover the rent spikes.”

Councilmembers Price and O'Farrell introduced the motion Friday, Oct.11, and it was unanimously approved by the City Council Oct. 15. The City Attorney is expected to transmit an ordinance for final approval within the next week—helping to protect renters facing sudden eviction notices until the new State protections are in full effect.