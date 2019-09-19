Teen Killed in Shooting Outside Rose Bowl Was in Cleaning Crew

Written by City News Service

September 19, 2019

By City News Service

An 18-year-old man who was killed in a shooting outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time, police said today.

Kamryn Stone of Los Angeles was on the first day of a job working for a company hired to clean up the area, his father told CBS2.

Stone was a recent high school graduate taking real estate classes at West LA College, his father said.

A 51-year-old Los Angeles man also wounded was hospitalized with stable vital signs.

Officers were dispatched a little after 11:20 p.m. Saturday to the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street regarding a physical altercation and shots fired and came upon the two victims, Pasadena Police Lt. Jesse Carrillo said.

They were both rushed to a hospital, where Stone died, he said.

“Preliminary, it appears this incident may not be random in nature,” Carrillo said.

“The shooting happened about three hours after the game,” according to a Pasadena Police Depart­ment watch commander. The University of Oklahoma defeated the UCLA Bruins, 48-14, at the Rose Bowl.

“The Rose Bowl Stadium and parking lots were cleared of patrons and vehicles from the UCLA game several hours earlier,” added City of Pasadena PIO Lisa Derderian. “Pasadena police are actively investigating the incident and preliminary reports indicated it was an isolated incident.”

Pasadena police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 626-744-4241.