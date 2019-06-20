Articles

Written by City News Service

June 20, 2019

By City News Service

Investigators from the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force today circulated a photo of a YouTube rapper charged with pimping and pandering an 18-year-old woman and said they suspect there are additional victims.

Angel Ortiz Diamond, 31, of Los Angeles – also known as Benjiboy Staccs – is being held in the Orange County Jail, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

“The Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force (is) seeking additional victims of human trafficking by (Diamond), arrested early last week on charges of pimping and pandering an 18-year-old Orange County woman,” the sergeant said.

Diamond has pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of pimping and pandering, Wyatt said.

Authorities began investigating Diamond's activities after receiving reports from a relative of the alleged victim, he said.

“Under the rapper name Benjiboy Staccs, Diamond has posted numerous videos to YouTube with songs glorifying the pimping subculture,” Wyatt said.

“Investigators believe Diamond uses his social media following to meet young women in clubs, and ultimately lure them into the human trafficking circuit.”

Anyone who has allegedly been exploited by Diamond, or who knows of someone who has been victimized, was urged to call Anaheim police Sgt. Juan Reveles at 714-765-1829.