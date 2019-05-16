L.A. City Councilwoman Wants Task Force or Program to Keep Cannabis From Youth

Written by City News Serivice

May 16, 2019

By City News Serivice

A Los Angeles City Council member proposed today that the city develop an enforcement program or form a task force focused on preventing the sale of cannabis to minors and cracking down on retailers suspected of selling to minors.

The program or task force would operate in a similar manner to the Tobacco Enforcement Program run by the City Attorney's Office, according to a motion introduced by Councilwoman Nury Martinez.

“It is my responsibility to serve not only the Angelenos who voted in favor of cannabis legalization, but also the children of my district who could not vote yet are targeted by cannabis billboards and flavored products every single day,” Martinez said. “Moreover, my district has long been home to an overconcentration of cannabis businesses which negatively impacts the safety and quality of life for all of our residents.”

Through the Tobacco Enforcement Program, the City Attorney's Office investigates and prosecutes tobacco retailers who fail to obtain and maintain a permit, and conducts compliance checks along with developing health-focused initiatives that aim to keep tobacco and tobacco-related products away from minors.