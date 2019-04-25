California Democratic Party – African American Caucus Hosts Community Voter Organizing Summit; Elected officials, panelists, community leaders gather for ‘Ubunto Summit’ Black voter engagement and empowerment

Written by LAWT News Service

April 25, 2019

LAWT News Service

The California Democratic Party – African American Caucus (AAC) is excited to present the “Ubuntu Summit,” a free Community Organ­izing Conference on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 8:00am – 5:00pm, at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel LAX. Ubuntu means “I am because we are.”

Opening this inaugural event, some of California’s most esteemed leadership will share their agendas for Black California. Morning panelists include Holly Mitchell, State Senator (SD30); Marqueece Harris Dawson, L.A. City Councilmember (CD8); Jan Perry, Retired L.A. City Councilmember (CD9); Herb Wesson, L.A. City Council President CD10); Dr. Michael Batie, President. L.A. County Council of Professional Black Engineers; and Robert Farrell, Freedom Rider and Retired L.A. City Councilmember (CD8).

Candidates for Chair, California Democratic Party invited include Rusty Hicks, President, L.A. County AFL-CIO and Rita Ramirez.

Action-driven topics include Politics and the Faith-based Community; Engaging the Black Voter; Environmental Justice and the Black Community; Policy and Resolution Writing; Lobbying 101; and a workshop on Democratic Clubs.

The AAC is honored to recognize the Southern Leadership Conference of Southern California (SCLC) as they celebrate their 4th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service “Community/Labor Luncheon” to be held concurrently on the same date and location.

“The African American Caucus and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference both share the goal of Black voter engagement and empowerment,” said Darren Parker, AAC Chair. “Dr. King and SCLC have historically fought for our right to vote and participate in the political process. The African American Caucus’s 1st Ubuntu Summit will provide vital information and tools for our communities. We anticipate an energized conference and a focused call-to-action as we organize for our future.”

Admission to the Ubuntu Summit is free with registration at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4203015. Breakfast, lunch and onsite childcare is also included with registration.

For more information, please email UbuntuSummit2019@gmail. com.