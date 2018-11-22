Experts Tackle Cyclical Dilemma Overwhelmingly Faced by Young Women of Color; St. Anne’s Annual Summit 2018 Featured Industry Leaders & Change Makers in Social Services

Written by LAWT News Service

November 22, 2018

LAWT News Service

St. Anne’s, a leading social service agency based in Los Angeles, held its annual Summit this week bringing a spotlight to a lesser discussed aspect of the #MeToo movement’s origins, examining sexual harassment and abuse of young women in foster care and the shame that accompanies the silence is systemic.

This year’s panel discussion was hosted and moderated by Lori Corbin on ABC7 Eyewitness News and featured a panel of experts from various social service agencies including Shirley Torres, Chief Program Officer, Homeboy Industries; Rourke Stacy-Padilla, Trainer, Juvenile Division of the Los Angeles County Public Defender & Adjunct Professor of Law, Southwestern Law School; Sharon Shelton, Vice President of Empowerment Services, YWCA; Stephany Powell, Ed.D, Executive Director, Journey Out & Adjunct Professor, Cultural Diversity and Organizational Leadership, Uni­versity of La Verne; and Wende Nichols-Julien, JD, Chief Executive Officer, CASA of Los Angeles.

This esteemed group of local experts and industry leaders are supporters of St. Anne’s mission and came together in discussion to spotlight one of the most critical issues facing young women today; in an effort to unpack ways in which the cycle begins with trauma from abuse or harassment, and to discuss areas in which to take-action as well as methodologies for intervention. A study conducted by Rights4Girls, it was found that nationally 73 percent of girls in the juvenile justice system have histories of sexual and physical abuse; and in California, 81 percent of girls in the juvenile justice system have been sexually or physically abused.

The 2018 Summit was the first for newly appointed President & Chief Executive Officer, Lorna Little, who took the helm in February 2018. “Abuse and trauma are extremely sensitive subjects to discuss, however, it’s time for people to create a dialogue about it which may be a bit uncomfortable for some, but not more so than those who are currently victims or have lived through similar experiences,’ Little said in a statement. “More importantly, it’s time that we not only create awareness around the topic, but that we also intervene in the cycle and turn our advocacy into progressive action and change of which St. Anne’s does,” Little added.

Each year, St. Anne’s Summit provides an intersection for our region’s thought leaders and change makers to examine current issues affecting at-risk women, children and families. The goal of these events is to spark inspiration and conversation into action. This year’s event was proudly sponsored by Occidental Entertainment Group Holdings, Inc. and Union Bank.