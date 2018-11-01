Members of Inglewood Gang Targeted in Drugs, Weapons Crackdown

Written by City News Service

November 01, 2018

More than a dozen members of an Inglewood street gang are in custody on federal charges, including drug and weapons violations, the FBI announced today.

Federal prosecutors allege the Inglewood Family Gang evolved from a local gang to an organized criminal enterprise that used cliques throughout the country to traffic in firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine and other narcotics.

Over the course of its investigation, task force members working with the Inglewood Police Department executed controlled purchases through which they acquired firearms, cocaine, ecstasy and meth, according to prosecutors.

The majority of defendants were arrested during the past week and charged in a series of six indictments returned by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles.

Those in custody are:

• Byron “Bizzy” Sumlin, 45, of the Gramercy Park section of Los Angeles, who is charged with unlawfully engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license;

• Jason “J-Rush” Inge, 31, of Inglewood, charged with cocaine distribution, aiding and abetting, and with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition;

• Terrence “T” Hale, 51, of Gardena, who's charged with cocaine and methamphetamine distribution, and aiding and abetting;

• Ralph Adrian Williams, 33, of Long Beach, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition;

Hafoka “T-Blue” Netane, 33, of Hawthorne, charged with cocaine distribution and aiding and abetting;

• Ronald Anthony “Get Down” Miller, 29, of Inglewood, charged with cocaine distribution and aiding and abetting;

Agyei Hasani “Little J-Byrd” Covington, 39, of Inglewood, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting;

• Justin “Baby Taco” Jackson, 23, of Gardena, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm;

• Charles “Green Eyes” Arm­stead, 37, of San Bernardino, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting;

• Eddie Lee “Coco” Jackson, 54, of Inglewood, who’s charged with distribution of cocaine base in the form of crack cocaine;

• Chad Jones, 28, of Inglewood, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of controlled substances and aiding and abetting;

• Derick “D-Wise” Butler, 31, of Inglewood, who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and was sentenced to a year and a day in prison; and

• Victoria Sanders, 50, of Inglewood, who was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of controlled substances and aiding and abetting. Sanders pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing;

A 14th subject of the investigation, Dayquan Travion Ware, 28, of Los Angeles, is currently being held for a probation violation and is not currently facing federal charges, prosecutors said.

If convicted of the charges in the various indictments, the defendants face maximum sentences ranging from 10 years to life in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.