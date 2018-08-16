Obama Announces Major Midterm Endorsements

Written by Stacy M. Brown

August 16, 2018

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were recently caught on video dancing at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert in Landover, Md.

Now, the Obama’s are back to business, announcing that they’ve endorsed dozens of candidates in advance of November’s all-important mid-term elections.

This large, diverse contingent comprises 81 candidates from across the country in federal, state and down-ballot races.

“I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates—leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent,” Obama said in a statement. “I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity that’s broadly shared, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law.”

Obama continued: “But first, they need our votes—and I’m eager to make the case for why Democratic candidates deserve our votes this fall.”

Obama said he and his wife believe the country’s long-term challenges can be addressed best when all Americans take a more active role in democracy. That’s why he is dedicating his post-Presidency efforts to identifying and elevating the next generation of leaders, he said.

In issuing this first round of endorsements, Obama said he also hopes to help current and aspiring Democratic leaders establish themselves, build their profiles, and lead their communities.

This fall, Obama promises to prioritize supporting redistricting targets recommended by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), taking back control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and growing the U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus.

The round of endorsements also includes several promising Obama Administration and campaign alumni who heeded the former president’s call in his farewell speech to “grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself,” Obama said.

Both Barack Obama and Michelle Obama said they expect to campaign in several states this fall and to issue a second round of endorsements in advance of November 6.

Here’s a list of endorsements issued by the Obamas:

California

Gavin Newsom (Governor)

Eleni Kounalakis (Lt. Governor)

Josh Harder (U.S. House, CA-10)

TJ Cox (U.S. House, CA-21)

Katie Hill (U.S. House, CA-25)

Katie Porter (U.S. House, CA-45)

Harley Rouda (U.S. House, CA-48)

Mike Levin (U.S. House, CA-49)

Ammar Campa-Najjar (U.S. House, CA-50)

Buffy Wicks (State Assembly, District 15)

Colorado

Jared Polis (Governor)

Dianne Primavera (Lt. Governor)

Phil Weiser (Attorney General)

Jena Griswold (Secretary of State)

Tammy Story (State Senate, District 16)

Jessie Danielson (State Senate, District 20)

Brittany Pettersen (State Senate, District 22)

Faith Winter (State Senate, District 24)

Dylan Roberts (State House, District 26)

Dafna Michaelson Jenet (State House, District 30)

Shannon Bird (State House, District 35)

Rochelle Galindo (State House, District 50)

Julie McCluskie (State House, District 61)

Georgia

Stacey Abrams (Governor)

Sarah Riggs Amico (Lt. Governor)

Matthew Wilson (State House, District 80)

Shelly Hutchinson (State House, District 107)

Illinois

J.B. Pritzker (Governor)

Juliana Stratton (Lt. Governor)

Kwame Raoul (Attorney General)

Sean Casten (U.S. House, IL-6)

Brendan Kelly (U.S. House, IL-12)

Lauren Underwood (U.S. House, IL-14)

Iowa

Deidre DeJear (Secretary of State)

Tim Gannon (Secretary of Agriculture)

Kristin Sunde (State House, District 42)

Jennifer Konfrst (State House, District 43)

Eric Gjerde (State House, District 67)

Laura Liegois (State House, District 91)

Maine

Louis Luchini (State Senate, District 7)

Laura Fortman (State Senate, District 13)

Linda Sanborn (State Senate, District 30)

Nevada

Jacky Rosen (U.S. Senate)

Susie Lee (U.S. House, NV-3)

Steven Horsford (U.S. House, NV-4)

New Jersey

Andy Kim (U.S. House, NJ-3)

Tom Malinowski (U.S. House, NJ-7)

New Mexico

Debra Haaland (U.S. House, NM-1)

Daymon Ely (State House, District 23)

Natalie Figueroa (State House, District 30)

New York

Antonio Delgado (U.S. House, NY-19)

Anna Kaplan (State Senate, District 7)

North Carolina

Wiley Nickel (State Senate, District 16)

Ron Wesson (State House, District 1)

Terence Everitt (State House, District 35)

Julie Von Haefen (State House, District 36)

Sydney Batch (State House, District 37)

Rachel Hunt (State House, District 103)

Ohio

Richard Cordray (Governor)

Betty Sutton (Lt. Governor)

Steve Dettelbach (Attorney General)

Kathleen Clyde (Secretary of State)

Zack Space (Auditor)

Aftab Pureval (U.S. House, OH-1)

Jill Schiller (U.S. House, OH-2)

Phil Robinson (State House, District 6)

Stephanie Howse (State House, District 11)

Mary Lightbody (State House, District 19)

Beth Liston (State House, District 21)

Allison Russo (State House, District 24)

Erica Crawley (State House, District 26)

Tavia Galonski (State House, District 35)

Casey Weinstein (State House, District 37)

Taylor Sappington (State House, District 94)

Pennsylvania

Madeleine Dean (U.S. House, PA-4)

Susan Wild (U.S. House, PA-7)

Tina Davis (State Senate, District 6)

Liz Hanbidge (State House, District 61)

Carolyn Comitta (State House, District 156)

Texas

Adrienne Bell (U.S. House, TX-14)

Colin Allred (U.S. House, TX-32)