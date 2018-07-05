Man shot by police had valid concealed gun permit

Written by Associated Press

July 05, 2018

Associated Press

A black man who was fatally shot by Portland State University campus police during a fight outside a bar had a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

Sgt. Brent Laizure, a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that 45-year-old Jason Erik Washington had a valid concealed carry permit.

Witness Keyaira Smith says while Washington was trying to break up the fight, a gun holstered on his hip fell out. Smith says he went to pick it up and was shot.

OPB reports that Washington was a Navy veteran who worked at the U.S. Postal Service.

He was married and has three children and one grandchild.

PSU students are protesting over the shooting.

The university voted in 2015 arm its police force over objections from students.