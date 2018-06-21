A first for Georgia: Democrats pick Black woman for governor

Written by BILL BARROW

June 21, 2018

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

Several of Tuesday's nomination races in four states ended well for female candidates, one of them winning a chance to become the first Black female governor in American history.

Georgia Democrats chose Atlanta lawyer Stacey Abrams, already a history-maker as the first Black nominee and first female nominee for governor of either majority party in the state. She will face either Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle or Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who will meet in Republican runoff in July.

Texas Democrats voted in three House runoffs that will be key to whether the party can win the House majority next year. The districts are among those Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016 but represented by Republican congressmen. Democrats nominated women in two districts and a Black man in the third.