Milwaukee state office building to be named after civil rights leader Vel Phillips

Written by Associated Press

June 21, 2018

Gov. Scott Walker says the new state office building in Milwaukee will be named after African-American civil rights leader Vel Phillips.

Phillips died in April at the age of 95. She was the first African-American on the Milwaukee Common Council, the first African-American judge in Wisconsin and the first African-American elected to statewide office, serving as secretary of state from 1979 to 1983.

Walker said Tuesday “it is only fitting that the state’s future office building in Milwaukee be named in honor of Vel Phillips.”

Walker says naming the office building after Phillips will be recommended in the next capital budget proposal that the State Building Commission and Legislature will consider in 2019.

A location for the new office building in Milwaukee has yet to be selected.