Democrats lead way in California; The Los Angeles County Primary Election Results

June 7, 2018

On Tuesday, June 5, Los Angeles County held its primary election to determine the California governor, state senate seats, and state assembly seats, among other positions. While some registered voters submitted vote by mail ballots, others who voted in person faced some unforeseen difficulties. In Los Angeles County 118,552 voters were accidently left off the rosters at their polling places due to a printing error As a result, many had to cast a provisional ballot.

Many residents are concerned that their votes will not be counted and the candidates who are not moving forward to the general election feel that the ballot error may be behind the losses. The L.A. County Registrar apologized for the inconvenience and assured voters that their ballots will be counted. Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa called for L.A. County to keep voting centers open until Friday, June 8 for those whose names were not listed. Until the LA County Registrar’s office announces that the polls will remain open until June 8, below are the results as of press time. The winners of each political party will advance to the general election on November 6, 2018.