Congresswoman Barragán Gets Overwhelming Support of Black Leaders

March 15, 2018

Congresswoman Nanette Bar­ragán’s endorsement list reads like a Who’s Who of African American Political Leaders both locally and nationally. Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Cong­ress­woman Karen Bass, Congress­woman Barbara Lee, Congressman & Civil Rights Icon John Lewis and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver are but a few of her colleagues in Washington DC who have supported her bid for re-election. Locally, her list of supporters is just as impressive. She has garnered most of this support because of just how effective she has been as a leader representing the people of her district. Locally she has been endorsed by Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis. State Senator Steve Bradford recently announced his endorsement of the Congresswoman as well as Carson Mayor Albert Robles and a number of the Carson City Council, Compton School Board President Micah Ali and a majority of the Compton School Board just to name a few.

“I am deeply grateful for and humbled by the support of Senators Booker and Harris,” said Congresswoman Barragán. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside them in Congress to advance the values of justice, equality, and opportunity for all.”

California State Senator Steve Bradford, whose state district covers much of the congresswoman’s district said, “I am proud to endorse Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán for re-election. Nanette is a true fighter for environmental justice, good paying jobs, dreamers and working families. She has worked tirelessly for the underserved and underprivileged in our communities. As a former District Director for the late Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald, who represented the district, I know the values and commitment of a true public servant. Nanette exemplifies the best of what my former boss meant to this district and who the people rightfully deserve and need representing them in DC. I'm honored to endorse her for re-election.”

The Congresswoman is just completing her freshman term as a member in the US House of Representatives. She was elected to fill the seat of former congresswoman Janice Hahn after she won her seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. During her first 18 months in congress, she has been extremely busy. She has been introducing legislation to require sexual harassment training for those doing business with the federal government, ushering legislation to address the growing homelessness crisis and battling with the current president over racist remarks, the government shutdown, and a myriad of issues which have affected her constituents and our nation as a whole.

Congresswoman Barragán represents one of the most diverse districts in the entire state. California’s 44th Congressional District includes the communities of Carson, Comp­ton, Lynwood, North Long Beach, Rancho Dominguez, San Pedro, South Gate, Walnut Park, Watts, Willowbrook and Wilmington. It spans from the Port of Los Angeles to the Watts Towers, and features some of the most vibrant business, cultural, and historic communities in Southern California.

