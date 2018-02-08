California Legislative Black Caucus Selects Assemblymember Mike Gipson as the New Secretary/Treasurer

Written by LAWT News Service

February 08, 2018

LAWT News Service

The California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) has selected Assemblymember Mike Gipson (AD-64) as the new Secre­tary/Treasurer. The position has been vacant since Assembly­member Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (AD-54) resigned from the Legislature due to health concerns.

“Although we are saddened because of the circumstances to fill this position, we are excited for Asm. Gipson as he has been a great asset to the Caucus and Black Californians,” said Assembly­member Chris Holden (AD-41), Chair of the Caucus. “His passion for our community is unparalleled and the influence he yields as Chair of the Democratic Caucus will certainly propel our agenda forward.”

“I am honored that my colleagues have elected me to serve as Secretary Treasurer of the California Legislative Black Caucus,” stated Gipson. “The mission of the Caucus is to advocate for the interests of Black Californians and increase African-American participation and representation in all levels of government. As Secretary/Treasurer I will work closely with my colleagues to advance these goals and ensure that our community has the political representation that accurately reflects the diversity of our state.”