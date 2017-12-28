NAN Confirms Ronald Eskew aka ‘Najee Ali’ was dumped for abusing his wife

Written by LAWT News Service

December 28, 2017

LAWT News Service

Ronald Eskew (AKA Najee Ali) has spent the past two weeks trying to minimize and spin his dismissal from National Action Network. He has attacked his friend and loyal supporter, the Reverend K.W. Tulloss, both in publicly and in private, while trying to deflect blame for his own malicious actions and demons.

Last week, the Sentinel reported in an article written by Jasmyne Cannick that NAN and Ali had parted ways because of the numerous allegations made by Najee’s wife of spousal abuse and the affects this abuse was having on their daughter. Ali quickly went on the attack, trying to assert that these allegations were false. However, today Rev. Tulloss and National Action Net­work released an official statement confirming that the reports written by JasmyneCannick were in fact true.

Controversy, criminal and inappropriate behavior are nothing new for Ali. He has been denounced and even involved in both verbal and physical altercations with members of several organizations. He previously promoted himself as the leader of a community-based organization called Islamic Hope. However, state and federal records show no organization exists. He also nearly caused a riot at an earlier LAPD Commission meeting, where he first insulted JasmyneAbullah of Black Lives Matter, calling her a felon and then was caught on video insulting the husband of Redel Jones — A Black woman killed in South LA by LAPD in 2015. Over the years, Najee Ali, whose real name is Ronald Eskew, has been considered an agent provocateur [double agent] by many within the Black Community, who was sent to prison for witness tampering in 2008.

Now Ali is once again giving out false information all in attempt to try and save face. “When this information was initially made public, I deliberately did not specify the reason why we came to this conclusion, due to the personal nature of the information. However since then Najee has asserted many harmful falsities as to why we parted ways. So, in an effort to be transparent with the community, I decided to provide more detail information. I stand by all comments made to JasmyneCannick,” said Rev. K.W. Tulloss.

National Action Network Los Angeles Official Statement:

I am very disappointed about the accusations asserted against me personally, and the National Action Network organization, by Najee Ali. I have since spoken with Najee Ali; however, there were statements made about NAN that must be cleared up.

As previously reported, National Action Network has decided to part ways with Najee. In the past, Najee has worked with our organization as we addressed social justice issues in the community and we will always be thankful for his service. However, due to the serious allegations that came to our attention, we decided it would be best to part ways.

When this information was initially made it public, I deliberately did not specify the reason why we came to this conclusion, due to the personal nature of the information. (See http://comptonherald.org/ national-action-network-najee-ali-part-ways/) However, since then Najee has asserted many harmful falsities as to why we parted ways. So, in an effort to be transparent with the community, I decided to provide more detail information. I stand by all comments made to JasmyneCannick. As a husband, father and friend, I just couldn't ignore the calls and messages regarding his actions. I also couldn't allow the National Action Network or myself to be associated with those very serious allegations. I'm excited he's seeking counseling. I pray for the best. I will have no further comment on this issue.

As Rev. Al Sharpton has repeatedly stated, "National Action Network is not on either side of the criminalization of menthol argument." Our organization has been hosting town halls, small focus groups with community leaders and influencers to determine how this criminalization will affect our community. Rev. Sharpton expects our organization to take a position on the criminalization of menthol at its annual convention in April 2018. National Action Network has always fought for what's best for the community. We have never and will never allow money to dictate our position.

— Rev. K.W. Tulloss

