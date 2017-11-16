Mayor Eric Garcetti Announces Breelyn Pete as Chief of State and Federal Affairs

Written by Staff Report

November 16, 2017

Staff Report

On Monday, November 13, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the appointment of Breelyn Pete as his administration’s Chief of State and Federal Affairs.

“Moving Los Angeles forward is about working together, and that means creating and maintaining strong relationships with our state and federal partners,” said Mayor Garcetti.

“[Pete] brings a unique wealth of experience in the executive, legislative, and federal branches of government and a deep understanding of the important issues our city and our country face. I am confident that her forward-thinking leadership will be an asset to my team,” said Garcetti.

As a former senior advisor and director of external affairs for the United States Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) who served during the Obama Administration, Pete is ready to take on the journey that lies ahead.

“I am grateful to Mayor Garcetti for the opportunity to lead his state and national legislative agenda as we tackle the critical challenges facing our city and country,” said Pete.

“It’s a tremendous honor to come back to my hometown, and join this administration at such a special time in the city’s history.”

Her administration background covers outreach to external stakeholders, congressional and intergovernmental offices and media.

The Los Angeles native also served as a communications director for then U.S. Representative Janice Hahn. While there, she developed messaging strategies to better advance legislative priorities. Her public affairs background also includes working with law firm Ian Reid LLC, vice president with the Chicago Children’s Museum, and communications director for former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Pete’s educational background dates back to her days of attending Clark Atlanta University where she graduated with a degree in communications.

Aside from her career accomplishments, seeing the community around her thrive is also important to her core values. Which is why she spends her spare time volunteering.

“My commitment to volunteering is a direct testament to the responsibility I feel to those who maybe haven’t found their way yet and just needs a little guidance or inspiration to help them along their journey,” she said in a previous interview.

The office of Mayor Garcetti is excited to work with Pete and is looking forward to continue their mission of making the City of Los Angeles safe, livable, and prosperous.