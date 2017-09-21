Sing Your Heart out at the Taste of Soul StarQuest Singing Competition

Written by Kimberlee Buck

September 21, 2017

By Kimberlee Buck

Contributing Writer

The Annual StarQuest Singing Competition is back and better than ever with a “Salute to Motown”!. Online auditions have come to a close. However, this weekend, Bakewell Media welcomes South Los Angeles’ best singers to perform a song of their choice at the StarQuest in-person auditions. If selected as a finalist, participants will be required to sing a Motown song. Those who did not win online are encouraged to audition again in person.

Participants can perform a song of their choice, a cappella or bring a musical track on a CD or flash drive. The song of choice should be one minute and 30 seconds and should be the only song on the CD or flash drive. No lead vocals will be allowed however, background vocals are acceptable.

The winners will showcase their talent in front of hundreds of thousands of their potential fans at the 12th Annual Taste of Soul Saturday, October 21.

Prove you have what it takes to go head-to-head in vocal talent by coming out Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 24, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on the Macy’s Bridge. Ages 5-17 will compete in StarQuest4Kids and ages 18 and up will compete in the StarQuest Singing Competition.

Although we love all kinds of performances, StarQuest is a singing competition only. No rapping or bands are allowed in this audition. For contest rules and details visit tasteofsoul.org and follow @tasteofsoulla on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest festival news.