State Senator Steven Bradford Endorses Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor

September 21, 2017

State Senator Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, endorsed Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor of California saying the former Assembly Speaker has the legislative record to best lead the Golden State.

“I am proud to support my longtime friend Antonio Villa­raigosa for Governor,” said Senator Bradford. “He has spent his life standing-up for all California communities, and I know as Governor he will fight to create opportunities for all Californians.”

Senator Bradford began his political career in 1997 when he became the first African-American elected to the Gardena City Council, serving for 12 years before moving onto the state legislature where he continues his lifelong efforts to help underserved communities.

“A champion for jobs and for his community, I have been honored to work with Senator Steven Bradford for years, and as Governor I look forward to working with him to create jobs and economic opportunities for all of our communities."

As a public servant, Villaraigosa served as Mayor of Los Angeles (2005-2013), Los Angeles City Council Member (2003-2005), Speaker of the California Assembly (1998-2000) and California State Assembly Member (1994-2000).