California Legislature is First in the U.S. to Name Freeway For President Barack H. Obama

September 07, 2017

State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D—La Cañada Flint­ridge) said he is proud to announce that SJR 8, a Senate Joint Resolution to name a portion of the 134 freeway in Los Angeles County the President Barack H. Obama Freeway, has passed both the State Senate and the State Assembly. As a result, the 134 freeway from the 2 freeway to the 210 Freeway interchange will be named in honor of the 44th President.

President Obama used this portion of California's freeway system to travel from his college home in Pasadena to Occidental College. President Obama attended Occi­dental his freshman and sophomore years and has attributed his time there as the beginning of his political activism. It is the place where he gave his first political speech.

“I am so proud to have authored this proposal to forever appreciate and commemorate President Obama’s tremendous legacy, statesmanship and direct connection to Southern California. When my friend John Gallogly suggested the idea I was touched that he suggested it to me and extremely honored to be in a position to bring it to fruition. It is also quite appropriate and symbolic that the California legislature would pass this Resolution for a compassion-filled President filled with compassion on the same day we witness another President turn his back on 800,000 children,” commented Portantino.

After the city of Pasadena placed a plaque in front of the home where President Obama lived when he was a student, local activist John Gallogly approached Portantino with the suggestion to name the 134 freeway after the President. Portantino ran with the idea and authored SJR 8 the very next week. Senator Portantino currently represents Pasadena and represented the Los Angeles Eagle Rock neighborhood where Occidental is located while in the State Assembly.

“It is so important that Cali­fornia highlights the dignity of President Obama. His direct connection to Southern California in general and to the 134 freeway specifically makes this the appropriate and exciting place to recognize his tremendous accomplishments and the Presidential manner in which he led our country. It is a plus for our region that Anthony is so connected to the grassroots and that he takes our suggestions to heart,” added Gallogly.

SJR 8 passed with bipartisan support in the Assembly and the State Senate. Recently sworn-in Congressman Jimmy Gomez succeeded Portantino in representing Eagle Rock in the Assembly and is a co-author of the Senate Resolution.