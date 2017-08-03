Rep. Bass Hosts South Los Angeles Faith Leaders’ Breakfast

Written by LAWT News Service

August 03, 2017

LAWT News Service

On Saturday, July 29, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) hosted the 6th Annual South Los Angeles Faith Leaders’ Breakfast for a frank conversation about the Trump administration’s agenda and the effects that its policies may have on the South Los Angeles institutions, community, and families.

“I’m inspired by the continual engagement and initiative displayed by community faith leaders throughout this new Trump-era,” Rep. Bass said. “Despite registering no major legislative victories, the President has managed to have an overwhelmingly negative impact on the Black community, whether it’s having to do with criminal justice reform, education, economic development, immigration, environmental justice – the list goes on.

Black churches are the hallmark of South Los Angeles and its important now more than ever to remain vigilant and undeterred.”