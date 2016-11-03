Hall continues building broad-based support for Cd44 despite ongoing racially-charged attacks

Written by LAWT News Service

November 03, 2016

LAWT News Service

With the election less than a week away, it is just as important for voters to focus on down ballot races like the Congressional District 44 race between Senator Isadore Hall and former Hermosa Beach Mayor Nannette Barragon amid the chaos of the presidential race. Senator Isadore Hall is the clear choice for residents of the 44th District, as he is an accomplished local leader who has produced tangible results for South LA residents and will bring that experience and policy know-how to Washington. Conversely, his opponent is a carpet-bagger who just moved into the district, has a questionable history of advocating for the poor, and has run a negative campaign full of racially charged attacks.

Senator Hall is the only candidate who has spent his entire life in the 44th District and has a long, distinguished career of public service, fighting to improve lives and expand opportunity for vulnerable people. Before representing South LA in Sacramento, Senator Hall served his local community for many years as a Councilman and School Board Member. In his eight years as an Assemblyman and State Senator, Isadore produced tangible results for working families, including securing the largest increase in funding for education in recent history, expanding the rights of immigrants, and fighting for common-sense gun laws.

Recently, Senator Hall has continued his avalanche of wide-ranging support with a string of additional endorsements from high-powered figures, including Laker legend and Dodgers Owner Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Hall has also demonstrated an ability to reach across the isle with the recent endorsement of former LA Mayor Richard Riordan This ability to reach across the isle and broad cross party support will be critical in navigating the tumultuous waters of Washington D.C.

In contrast, Hall’s opponent Nanette Barragan has led a campaign of constant divisiveness and negativity, which appears to be a deflection from her utter lack of experience representing and producing for residents of the 44th District. Shockingly, Barragan has continued her onslaught of racially charged attacks, this time labeling Senator Hall the “black taint” of the Democratic Party in an article in the Daily Breeze. This sort of desperate Trumpian behavior is reprehensible and absolutely unacceptable in 2016, particularly from a candidate who defines herself as a progressive.

Reacting to this disgraceful comment, Alice Huffman of the California NAACP put the comment in the greater context of Barragan’s racist campaigning: “When I saw her quote in the newspaper referring to Isadore as a ‘black taint,’ I was, in a word, speechless. Then I saw how she artificially darkened his image in her campaign mailers, and I knew this was no mistake. This is a pattern. As such, she has proven herself to be totally unfit to serve in the U.S. Congress. We’ve come too far and fought too hard to let politicians like Barragan and Donald Trump debase our public discourse in this manner.”

In response to another round of racially charged slurs, the Hall campaign has opted to stay positive and continue broadcasting his message of economic opportunity, adopting the mentality of First Lady Michelle Obama who famously said at the Democratic Convention, “When they go low, we go high.”

Despite these over the top attacks, Isadore has secured the support of every mayor in the district, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. In endorsing Senator Hall, Garcetti declared, “Isadore has a rare blend of brains, heart, and guts to solve our toughest challenges and to get the job done for his district. He will be a powerful advocate for the 44th District and our nation who will be a champion for economic opportunity, civil rights and the most vulnerable in our society.”

Local leaders know that Isadore has the extensive experience and community ties needed to be an effective Congressman and that the choice couldn’t be clearer. In addition to Garcetti, Senator Hall has received the support of a host of other prominent Latino Leaders, including LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis, CA Senator Ricardo Lara, and former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Ultimately, Senator Isadore Hall is the only candidate for CD44 with the experience, policy chops, track record, and integrity needed to be a successful, community-oriented representative in DC. Please reject the politics of hate and division and join the Los Angeles Sentinel in support of Isadore Hall for Congress and remember to VOTE on November 8th.