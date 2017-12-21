December 28, 2017
By Amanda Scurlock
Sports Writer
Year of the Trojan
USC football started their year with a bang by outscoring the Penn State Nittany...
By Elliot Spagat
Associated Press
California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Monday, but that won’t stop federal agents from seizing the drug —...
By Kam Williams
Contributing Writer
Best Big Budget Black Films
1. “Mudbound”
2. “Get Out”
City News Service
Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas announced Wednesday he is resigning, effective in four days, for unspecified health reasons.
“While...
December 21, 2017
By Amanda Scurlock
Sports Writer
NBA icon Kobe Bryant became the first player in Lakers franchise history to have two jerseys retired in front of his family, former teammates,...
December 28, 2017
LAWT News Service
Ronald Eskew (AKA Najee Ali) has spent the past two weeks trying to minimize and spin his dismissal from...
December 28, 2017
By Gregory Katz
Associated Press
Former President Barack Obama told Prince Harry in an interview broadcast Wednesday that...
December 28, 2017
Hurricane Harvey
In August of 2017, more than 11 trillion gallons of water poured over Southern Texas after Hurricane Harvey...
December 21, 2017
By Jasmyne A. Cannick
Special to the L.A. Watts Times
Ronald Todd Eskew, better known as Najee Ali is out as the National Action...
December 21, 2017
City News Service
A man in a car was shot during an attempted robbery in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday...
December 28, 2017
LAFD Chief Jerome Boyd
Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd passed away on April 28, at the age of...
December 21, 2017
Special to the LAWT
Brotherhood Crusade thanks its partners for attending and supporting the 49th Annual Pioneer of African American...
December 21, 2017
City News Service
The owners and operators of a South Los Angeles duplex alleged to be a crime-infested gang stronghold are the...
December 14, 2017
By Cora Jackson-Fossett
Contributing Writer
A hit-and-run accident took the life of the Rev. Arturo Da’Naire Frazier, a youth...
December 14, 2017
LAWT News Service
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to revoke the conditional use permit to sell alcohol...
December 21, 2017
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
Maame Biney became the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speedskating team with...
December 14, 2017
By Jarred Davis
Contributing Writer
The nation’s second best offensive team took the floor in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic...
December 07, 2017
By Lauren A. Jones
Contributing Writer
With blue skies and the San Gabriel mountains as the backdrop, the Jackie Robinson statue...
December 07, 2017
By Amanda Scurlock
Sports Writer
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Southern California honored free agent quarterback...
November 30, 2017
By Jarred Davis
Contributing Writer
After flying over 31 hours and over 16,000 thousand miles through the month of November, UCLA...
December 28, 2017
Aries
March 21 – April 19
You might decide to use this holiday week to explore your plans and goals for 2018 even though...
December 21, 2017
Aries
March 21 – April 19
The focus shifts to career and planning. Even though the holiday week is almost here, your thoughts...
December 21, 2017
By Brittany K. Jackson
Contributing Writer
The nominees for Black Hollywood are in! Let’s not get too excited, however. This...
December 14, 2017
LAWT News Service
Jordan Peele’s seismic thriller “Get Out” captured the most wins from the members of the African American...
December 14, 2017
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Your focus continues to be on exploring new opportunities and making fresh discoveries. As chatty...