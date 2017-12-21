  • 1Top Sports Moments of 2017Tab 1
Top Sports Moments of 2017

December 28, 2017 

By Amanda Scurlock 

Sports Writer 

 

Year of the Trojan

 

USC football started their year with a bang by outscoring the Penn State Nittany... Read more...

As California legalizes pot, laws collide at U.S. checkpoints

December 28, 2017 

By Elliot Spagat 

Associated Press 

 

 

California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Monday, but that won’t stop federal agents from seizing the drug —... Read more...

Blacktrospective 2017; Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Best in Black Cinema

December 28, 2017 

By Kam Williams 

Contributing Writer 

 

 

Best Big Budget Black Films

 

1. “Mudbound”

 

2. “Get Out” Read more...

Sebastian Ridley-Thomas Resigning from Assembly

December 28, 2017 

City News Service 

 

Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas announced Wednesday he is resigning, effective in four days, for unspecified health reasons.

 

“While... Read more...

Los Angeles Retired Kobe’s Two Jerseys

December 21, 2017

By Amanda Scurlock

Sports Writer

 

NBA icon Kobe Bryant became the first player in Lakers franchise history to have two jerseys retired in front of his family, former teammates,... Read more...

News

NAN Confirms Ronald Eskew aka ‘Najee Ali’ was dumped for abusing his wife

December 28, 2017  LAWT News Service    Ronald Eskew (AKA Najee Ali) has spent the past two weeks trying to minimize and spin his dismissal from...

Read More...

Community

2017 Notable Passings

December 28, 2017   LAFD Chief Jerome Boyd   Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Battalion Chief Jerome Boyd passed away on April 28, at the age of...

Read More...

Sports News

Biney is 1st Black woman to make Olympic speedskating team

December 21, 2017 By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer   Maame Biney became the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speedskating team with...

Read More...

Arts & Culture

HOROSCOPES January 28, 2017- February 4, 2018

December 28, 2017  Aries    March 21 – April 19  You might decide to use this holiday week to explore your plans and goals for 2018 even though...

Read More...